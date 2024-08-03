Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at an appearance in July 2024. © IMAGO/Kyle Mazza / NurPhoto

Trump is digging out one of his old strategies in the US election campaign against Harris. He wants to use it to win over black voters – but the plan could have the opposite effect.

Washington – The US Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the presidential candidacy of the Democrats. For the ex-president Donald Trump The new appointment is a challenge to maintain his lead in polls on US election has recently declined significantly. The momentum in the USA is palpable. A recently revived campaign strategy by the Republicans could backfire.

US election: Donald Trump doubts Kamala Harris’s African-American identity

The Republican candidate for the vice presidency, JD Vance, recently admitted that Kamala Harris’ candidacy was a political “blow” to Trump’s campaign. This can also be seen in the numbers: The republican received significantly fewer campaign donations in July than his Democratic challenger. Trump has apparently not yet found a clear line on how he wants to fight Harris. At an event in Chicago last Wednesday (July 31), however, he tried a hastily cobbled-together campaign strategy.

Harris always described herself as Indian, but “then she suddenly turned around and became black,” Trump said at the event. The Democrat wanted to gain political advantages by doing so. “I didn’t know she was black” until she “turned black” a few years ago, Trump continued. Harris subsequently commented on Trump’s statements as an attempt to fuel divisions in the country. “The American people deserve better,” she said. “We deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us, that they are a fundamental source of our strength.” The 59-year-old is the first vice president in US history of African-American and Asian descent.

Trump’s strategy in the US election campaign: Debate about origins will “backfire”

Trump’s focus on Kamala Harris’ origins is, in the view of Michael Tesler, a professor at the University of California, an attempt “to appeal to the large portion of African-American voters who did not perceive Harris as sufficiently supportive of black interests in the first three years of her vice presidency,” as the expert on the topic of ethnicity in politics told Newsweek said. In his view, however, this strategy was not crowned with success: “The way he did it was so clumsy that it will almost certainly backfire on all viewers,” said the political science graduate.

It is not the first time that the Republican has tried to cast doubt on a candidate’s origins. In the case of Barack Obama, Trump questioned whether he was actually born in the USA. Obama countered, among other things, by publishing his birth certificate – and ultimately won the US presidential election in 2008. “Trump’s racist attacks on Harris will [schwarze Wähler] probably for [die Demokratin] win,” Tesler continued. “And most white Americans do not want to be seen as racist.” Therefore, this is “not an effective strategy.” As one CNN-Opinion poll from July 22 to 23, 2024, showed that 78 percent of black voters in the US would currently vote for Harris and only 15 percent for Trump.