Republican claims illegal immigrants are eating pets such as dogs and cats; speech was made during debate against Kamala Harris on Tuesday

Internet users used social media to discuss the topics discussed in the 1st presidential debate between Donald Trump (Republican Party) and Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), held on Tuesday night (September 10, 2024). In particular, the Republican’s statement that illegal immigrants in the country are eating the pets, such as dogs and cats, of North Americans.

The columnist of the Poder360 Thomas Traumann, for example, he wrote on his Bluesky social media profile: “Instead of dog eaters, Trump should be concerned about cat ladies.” He was referring to the singer Taylor Swift announcing her support for the Democratic candidate.

In the debate, Trump said: “in Springfield, they [imigrantes ilegais] They are eating the dogs. They are eating the cats. Eating the pets of the people who live there.” The statement was a criticism of the immigration policy of the administration of President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) and Kamala.

Here are some reactions on social media:

Read more about the debate:

TRUMP x KAMALA

During the confrontation, Kamala appeared more firm and combative, while Trump was irritable and defensive on issues that are central to voters.

The issue of immigration was used by the Republican to try to gain momentum in the debate. He repeated the same arguments from his rallies, claiming an alleged “invasion of illegal immigrants” that would be “stealing” jobs for African-Americans and Hispanics, a constituency he is trying to win over to strengthen his position in key states. He returned to that theme repeatedly, even when the issue was not being discussed.

CNN Research shows that 63% of registered American voters who watched the debate believed that Kamala Harris performed better. Another 37% said that Trump was the winner.

Internet users praised Kamala Harris’ performance. Here are some posts: