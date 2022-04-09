Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention in Washington in 2020. / AFP

EP Saturday, April 9, 2022, 09:06



Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former United States President Donald Trump, sent a text message two days after the 2020 presidential election to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to assure him that they had “multiple roads” to sabotage the electoral process, as reported on Friday by CNN.

In the message, sent on November 5, the son of the former president sets out ideas to keep his father in power by disrupting the Electoral College process, according to the message to which the US network has had access and which is among the records obtained by the House elected committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on the capitol.

Donald Trump Jr. would have described a strategy very similar to the one that the former president’s allies finally tried to carry out in the following months, which consisted in part of filing lawsuits over the recount of votes in swing states.

If that failed, according to the text seen by CNN, Republican lawmakers in Congress would have voted to reinstate Trump as president on January 6.

Donald Trump’s eldest son would also have said that it was necessary to do it and to get the message out to “everyone who needs to see it”, since he did not feel sure of what he was doing.

In the weeks after the 2020 election, Donald Trump and his allies filed more than 60 unsuccessful lawsuits, failing to convince the courts that the election had been rigged.