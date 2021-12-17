The son of former US President Donald Trump Eric on the air of the TV channel CNN stated that his father’s team “did not have enough brains” to collide with Russia in the 2016 elections. He spoke about this reason in the program of the former player of the American hockey league NFL Jay Cutler.

“We didn’t understand anything at all. I remember we came to the caucus in Iowa, and I asked one guy there: “Hey, what is this caucus? What are we doing here at all?” He also admitted that he still does not understand why the majority in the Electoral College voted for his father.

On November 4, it became known about the arrest in the United States of an analyst from Russia Igor Danchenko, who took part in the investigation of Trump’s alleged ties with Russia. The Russian was charged with perjury to the FBI. According to the US Department of Justice, a Russian analyst reported incorrect information five times between June and November 2017.

The Russian, who was collecting a dossier on ex-President Trump, refused to admit his guilt on the charges brought against him. The preliminary date for the trial of 43-year-old Danchenko is set for April 18, 2022. He was released on bail of 100 thousand dollars, and until the trial he will remain at large.