Former US President Donald Trump Jr.’s son ridiculed the fall of head of state Joe Biden on board Air Force One. He wrote about it on his page in Twitter…

He expressed doubts that Biden tripped and fell three times due to strong winds.

Trump Jr. posted a screenshot of a weather forecast that showed the wind speed that day was 14 miles per hour (6.2 meters per second). “Biden:” Yes, the wind! It’s all … the wind. The president is in great shape, “he wrote, expressing doubts about the White House’s comment.

The White House explained the fall of US President Joe Biden by the fact that it was very windy that day.

Previously, footage of Biden’s fall on board number one (Air Force One) was posted on his Twitter account by digital strategist Caleb Hull, popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump. In the video, Biden walks up the plane, stumbling and falling, then salutes and enters the cabin.