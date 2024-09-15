“AK-47 found in bushes, suspect reportedly in custody,” Donald Trump Jr. said on Twitter, citing authorities.

Two informed sources said that Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the US presidential elections, is fine after the shooting incident.

According to the sources, the shots were fired from outside the stadium fence, as reported by Reuters.

As mentioned A law enforcement source says one person has been arrested in connection with a shooting near the Trump golf resort.

Trump’s campaign had earlier said he was fine after shots were fired near his club but did not provide details.

For its part, the US Secret Service said it was investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

The Washington Post quoted two informed sources as saying that Trump was playing golf at the time of the shooting and that the Secret Service had taken him to a room.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the incident and were “relieved to learn he is safe. They will be updated regularly.”

Trump was shot in the ear in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months before the Nov. 5 election that is likely to be a close contest between him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was the first shooting of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades, and represented a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Shettle to resign as Secret Service director under pressure from members of Congress from both parties.

Trump was shot in the right ear in the Pennsylvania incident, one attendee was killed, and the Secret Service shot and killed the shooter, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Cross.