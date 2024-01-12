Donald Trump's son accused Zelensky of murdering blogger Gonzalo Lira

The son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. made an accusation against Vladimir Zelensky, holding him responsible for the murder of American blogger Gonzalo Lira. He wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“So, we now allow foreign recipients of our social benefits, like Zelensky, to kill our citizens and our journalists?” he said indignantly.

Trump Jr. also said that he could wait for the indignant reaction of the American media in connection with this incident, but he knows in advance that it will not follow.

On January 12, journalist Tucker Carlson announced Lira’s death in a Ukrainian prison. The American died at the age of 55. According to the journalist, Lira was convicted “of a crime related to criticism of governments [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky and [президента США Джо] Biden.” The US State Department confirmed Lyra's death.

In April, the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the disappearance in Kharkov of journalist Gonzalo Lira, who criticized Kyiv.