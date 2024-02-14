Axios: Trump's son-in-law Kushner will not return to the White House if his father-in-law is re-elected

Former US President Donald Trump's former adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner will not return to the White House during his father-in-law's potential second administration. He stated this in an interview Axios.

Kushner noted that he will continue to work at his own investment firm, Affinity Partners, in Miami, even if Trump is re-elected in November.

Ivanka Trump’s husband, at the same time, left himself a chance to return to the White House with the words: “Nothing in my life goes according to the scenario that I planned. …I suspect that if he [Трамп] will take office again with an even greater level of competence and professionalism than during the last administration.”

Previously, the ex-president’s relatives called Kushner an FBI “mole” and accused him of disclosing information about Trump’s secret documents.