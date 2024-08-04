Trump’s Son: White House Immigration Policy Puts US in Last Place

The Biden administration has ranked the country last for its immigration policies, according to entrepreneur Donald Trump Jr. wrote in an article for Fox News.

“They put America last and non-citizens first by opening our borders, undermining election security, and allowing non-citizens to vote,” the former US leader’s son said.

According to him, the Democratic regime and its surrogate media are doing everything they can to hide the migration problem. He emphasized that the number of terrorists, drug dealers and dangerous criminals among illegal immigrants has increased dramatically. “By any reasonable assessment, this is an invasion,” Trump Jr. wrote.

Earlier, the son of US presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the destructive immigration policy of US Vice President Kamala Harris. He explained that “on paper” only citizens of the country can vote in the US, but in most states, polling stations do not require proof of citizenship.