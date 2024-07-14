Donald Trump Jr. called the network’s employees “vile people”; former president was grazed in the right ear by a bullet

Donald Trump Jr., 46, complained in the early hours of this Sunday (14.Jul.2024) about the way in which CNN of the US reported the shooting attack suffered by his father, the former US president Donald Trump (Republican Party), on Saturday (13.Jul). The Republican was speaking at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) when he was grazed in the right ear by a shot.

On his X profile (formerly Twitter), Trump’s eldest son reposted a video of the broadcaster’s coverage in which a woman reacted to the fact that the Republican had said “fight, fight, fight” after the attack. “That’s not the message we want to send now. We want to suppress it.”, the woman said. Donald Trump Jr. wrote: “Someone tried to murder my father tonight and that’s what CNN is focused on. These people are vile.”.

Trump is fine. He was taken to the hospital, released about 3 hours after arrival, and returned to New Jersey. Publication on Truth Social this Sunday (14.Jul), the former American president wrote that it was “only God prevented the unthinkable from happening”.

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) identified Thomas Matthew Crooks as the “subject involved” in the shooting attack suffered by Trump. He was killed.

According to the New York Timesstate voter records identify Crooks as a Republican. He was 20 years old, and the upcoming election, scheduled for November 5, would have been the first in which he would have been old enough to vote. Pennsylvania public court records indicate that he had no criminal record.

In 2021, Crooks made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Projecta group that encourages Democrats to vote, through ActBluea fundraising platform, in 2021.

The FBI classified the act as an attempted murder and said it was working to determine the motive. In addition to the shooter, one person in the audience was killed.

