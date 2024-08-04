Donald Trump’s Son Says Harris Wants to Get Migrant Votes in Elections

US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out about US Vice President Kamala Harris’ destructive immigration policies. His words leads Fox News channel.

He explained that “on paper” only citizens of the United States can vote, but most states do not require proof of citizenship at polling stations. At the same time, according to the White House, “non-citizens very rarely break the law.” However, Trump Jr. considered this state of affairs a serious problem and doubted that Harris would support the deportation of migrants who decided to break the law and vote.

In his opinion, Harris is counting on getting these votes in the upcoming elections. In this regard, Trump Jr. called her the “border czar”. “We deserve a secure system in which our future will be decided by our citizens, not this anti-American version of the Democrats,” he said. The son of the Republican candidate added that the current administration “inherited the most secure border in modern history.”

Earlier, former American leader and presidential candidate Donald Trump said that if he wins the upcoming elections, he intends to begin the largest deportation of migrants in the history of the country.