The social network, developed at the initiative of former US President Donald Trump, will be launched on February 21. This is evidenced by the data posted in the AppStore.

On this day, the United States celebrates a federal holiday – President’s Day.

In December, it became known that the social network, which is created by Donald Trump, has attracted investments of more than a billion dollars. In this regard, the former US president said that now censorship and political discrimination in the country must end, because a billion dollars sends an important signal to big technologies.

On October 21, Trump announced the creation of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The mission, he said, is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back Silicon Valley tech companies that have used their monopoly power to silence America’s opposition voices.

At the same time, at the beginning of the month, the ex-President of the United States appealed to the federal court of Florida with a request to force the social network Twitter to temporarily restore his page while he is suing for the full return of the account.

On July 7, the 45th President of the United States announced that he was filing legal action against tech giants, including the heads and founders of Facebook, Twitter and Google. Trump claims to have been censored by these companies, which have blocked his social media accounts. According to him, in addition to compensation and account recovery, he will demand “bring tech giants to justice.”

Twitter blocked Trump’s account in January 2021 amid the storming of the Capitol by supporters of the then head of the White House “due to the risk of further incitement to violence.” At the same time, the pages of the politician were blocked by the social networks Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch. The pretext for applying such measures was Trump’s appeals to the protesters, who staged a massacre in the building of the US Congress on January 6.

At the same time, the Facebook platform announced plans to remove the blocking from Trump’s account in January 2023.