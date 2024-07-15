Cell phone shows Trump’s profile on his social network, Truth Social | Photo: EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, owned by former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and whose main product is the social network Truth Social, soared after the attack on the Republican politician during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13).

According to information from the BBC, Trump Media shares opened for formal trading on Monday (15) with a rise of around 30%. Prices had risen up to 70% over the weekend, before falling again.

Analysts consulted by the British broadcaster said the results reflected investors’ assessment that Saturday’s attack had increased Trump’s chances of winning the US presidential election in November.

In March, a merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp was approved, which made the former president’s company go public.

There was a surge in interest in the company’s shares in the days that followed, but the price has fluctuated with Trump’s political life. After he was found guilty by a New York jury in the Stormy Daniels case in late May, the stock fell more than 50% in June.