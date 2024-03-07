EIt's a success story for which the right tone is difficult to find: On the one hand, the triumph of right-wing women is overwhelming. Female politicians on the right have never had as much power and influence as they do today. In terms of equality, this is progress. At the same time, this new type of women's power is based on anti-democratic sources such as anger, mistrust, conspiracy theories and fears of decline. The phenomenon of the angry white woman is therefore as disturbing as it is impressive. It can be seen everywhere in the western world. In Germany, the AfD grew up under Frauke Petry and is now led by Alice Weidel. Giorgia Meloni is in power in Italy and the right-wing populist Riikka Purra in Finland. In France, Marine Le Pen has the best chance of becoming president and moving into the Élysée Palace with her seven cats. In Spain, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the star of the right, is pushing her party leader ahead of her. In Great Britain, female politicians like Liz Truss, Suella Braverman and Priti Patel are successful.

Warning against socialism

Across the Atlantic there are even fewer inhibitions. Even Nikki Haley, who has just withdrawn her Republican presidential candidacy, is considered a moderate. She is in favor of restricting abortion, against restricting guns and has herself photographed during shooting training. Even more extreme party friends of hers are competing to run alongside Trump as vice president. Elise Stefanik calls herself an “ultra-MAGA” and curses the “Biden crime family.” Kristi Noem warns of socialism and foreign powers using the U.S. southern border to “infiltrate and destroy us.”