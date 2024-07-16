WPXI: Police Find Crooks Who Shot Trump 30 Minutes Before Attack

Police found Thomas Crooks, who opened fire on former US President Donald Trump, half an hour before the assassination attempt. This reports WPXI TV channel.

Beaver County sent eight snipers and spotters to the Trump event. One of them saw a suspicious man and even took a photo of him. The police officer who arrived at the scene checked the location but did not find the intruder.

26 minutes after the report, shots were fired from the roof of the building. The US presidential candidate was wounded in the ear.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson suggested that the Secret Service, which protects top government officials, may have been involved in the assassination attempt. “It looks like they saw the shooter, reacted slowly, and only started shooting after he fired,” he said. According to Johnson, this could be interpreted as some complicity by the agency in the attempt to eliminate Trump, “because there is no explanation for why the Secret Service did not prevent the assassination attempt.”