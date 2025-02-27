Donald Trump He has made his own video with artificial intelligence about how his ‘Riviera de Gaza’ would be, his project to convert the Palestinian strip into a luxury tourist resort. The idea is eccentric, very difficult to realize and that has been … rejected by all the USed Arab countries of the USA. The US President proposes to expel the two million Palestinians who live there, to realize them in neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, clean the debris left by war and raise a tourist destination in the Mediterranean that would be US property.

The proposal is crazy and Trump himself seems to have granted that he will not happen, but the video – not created by Trump or by the White House, but shared by the US president in his social network without detailing the authorship – goes even further. A review of the seven political messages that Trump projects with the video.

1 Gaza is a dump

Trump is not mistaken in at least one thing over Gaza: the Palestinian territory is made a ruin after the war unleashed by the terrorist attacks of Hamas, which controls the strip since 2007, of October 7, 2023. Bombards, fighting and blockade have left a good part of their uninhabitable localities. “Who would like to live there?” The president of the United States has reasoned before the images, like the one that starts the video, of Gaza turned into a dump. The reality is that the vast majority of Palestinians want to live there. And that the Arab neighbors do not want the Palestinians to leave there.

2 A return that Trump himself rejects

At the beginning of the video, Gaza’s hell is portrayed with children fleeing terrorists, among the rubble. “What is the following?” Asks the video in a sign and children appear reaching a completely different gaza: paradisiacal beaches, skyscrapers that remind Abu Dhabi, yates docked. “Donald has arrived to free you,” is heard in the lyrics of the song that sounds at that time. But children who return to the new Gaza and who are released by Trump would not be Palestinians. The idea of ​​the US president was that the expulsion of the Palestinians is permanent. Some senior positions of their team tried to clarify that it would be temporary. But Trump said it again: permanent. The new Gaza would not be for the Gazati.

3 The culture of the leader

Maybe there is only one thing that Trump likes more than loyalty: adulation. They know who are around them and want to keep the president’s favor. And Trump himself does not seem interested in hiding it, as inferred by his decision to share the video. In it, a child is seen with a golden inflatable balloon with the bust of the New York billionaire. Or tourists buying statuettes – also golden – of the US president in what looks like a ‘souvenir’ store.

Trump always makes clear – to his Republican allies, to his cabinet, to other leaders – that he who commands is him. The far -fetched visualization of this is the gigantic statue of the billionaire in a roundabout of its reassed gaza. The mixture of cult of the leader of communist dictatorship and of a biblical golden calf is what has caused the most critical, even of ‘trumpist’ conservative followers, who see it as a pagan dissolve. “That statue reminds me of the Antichrist,” said one. “It is a disrespect with the people who have died in that earth and make it seem to believe God,” said another. “This is a heresy against God, you make yourself a pagan idol.”

4 With Musk it rains the money

Trump has always liked to partner with the great fortunes. Today he has as a right command the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. In the video, the South African billionaire is the second person with the most presence. At one point, he appears enjoying a bite of humus on the beach. But his presence is mostly destined to emphasize abundance. There are two moments in which the dollars of Musk rain. It is the same idea that Trump has defended about his presidency and above all what he plays: there will be success and money for everyone. Even in one of the poorest and most abandoned places on the planet, such as Gaza. If he and Musk are involved, of course.

5 Don’t let something ‘woke’ spoil a message

Perhaps the strangest and most inexplicable video shared by Trump is the appearance of bearded belly dancer. The ‘Woke’ branch of the US President – given to the fight of the LGBTQ Agenda and the diversity and inclusion policies from his arrival at the White House – compensates shortly after with a politically incorrect image, which fits better with his speech: Trump admiring the beauty of a half -naked dancer.

6 The conflict of interest is not conflict

The caution about avoiding conflicts of interest when you are in the government have remained in the background with Trump. In his first presidency, he made it clear that he would not make great efforts to avoid them. In this second mandate, the presence of Musk, with multimillionaire contracts with the US government, in the great decisions it makes it clear that it doesn’t matter too much. In the video, conflicts of interest are directly ridiculed. The ‘Riviera de Gaza’ that will remain on the property of the US is full of luxury hotels with the name of the US president.

7 The alliance with Netanyahu and the end of the two states

The image of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu lying on a sun lounger on the edge of a pool in Gaza, in a swimsuit, burning his pale and abundant meats with a beer in his hand – the president of the US is abstemious – is grotesque. But naked the great US Alliance in the Middle East and the Virtual Disappearance of a way towards the solution of the two states, Palestine and Israel, the position that USA has defended for decades and which now seems unrealizable. Above all, in the light of what is the future that Trump projects on Gaza.