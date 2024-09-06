Home policy

From: Lukas Rogalla

Donald Trump has had his hands full in recent months with various criminal proceedings against him. (Archive photo) © Mark Peterson/Pool New York Magazine/AP/dpa

The sentence against Donald Trump in the New York hush money trial will not be announced until the end of November – after the US election.

New York – In the New York trial over Donald Trump’s hush money payments, the announcement of the sentence has been delayed until after the US election, which takes place on November 5. Following a request from Trump, Judge Juan Merchan set the new date for November 26, according to court documents. This means that it will not be clear before the election whether Trump will be sentenced to a fine, imprisonment or probation in the case. (lrg/dpa)