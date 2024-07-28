WP: Trump’s security team complained that they were not given information about Crooks

US Secret Service agents who provided security for Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania have privately complained about the lack of warning from police about the shooter, the publication reports. Washington Post.

Secret Service agents expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that police did not pass on information about a suspicious person, who turned out to be Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter who attempted to assassinate Trump. The presidential candidate’s security detail noticed Crooks’s strange behavior and sent his photo to the command center 25 minutes before the shooting.

“Members of the former president’s Secret Service detail and his top advisers say they were not informed of warnings (about Crooks) before the July 13 rally shooting,” the report said.

Earlier, Donald Trump said he would continue to perform outdoors despite the recent assassination attempt. The politician stressed that the Secret Service would step up its efforts to protect him.