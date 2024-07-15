US Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas Says Trump’s National Security Has Been Increased

Former US President Donald Trump’s state security has been strengthened following the assassination attempt, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, reports RIA News.

Earlier it became known that American leader Joe Biden ordered the provision of security for Robert Kennedy Jr., who is participating in the election race.

On July 13, an assassination attempt was made on Trump during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. After the shot, the politician interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear, and then lay down on the floor. Secret Service agents covered him, after which the former head of state was urgently evacuated.