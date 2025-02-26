Trump’s Secretary of State plant the head of European diplomacy

Relationships between the US and the EU do not go through their best moment. Donald Trump has ignored the request of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to meet that he has on the table since before the inauguration and now the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has given plant to the high representative , Kaja Kallas. Estonia has traveled to Washington, where he was going to meet with Rubio to address the relationship between the two powers, but once there, the appointment has been canceled.

The issuance of debt in the EU for military spending takes strength although the ‘no’ of Germany and the Netherlands persists

Kallas herself announced her meeting with Rubio this Monday at a press conference after the meeting with the EU Foreign Ministers in which the relationship with the US was very present at the tension that has been unleashed in recent weeks following Trump pulse to the EU, leaving her out of the conversations with Vladimir Putin and the announced abandonment of her safety.

“It is clear that the statements from the United States concern us all,” Kallas acknowledged: “It is clear that we have had differences before, but we have always managed to resolve them and we also hope to do it this time. We are holding out to the new US administration. ”

“The Vice President and Altar Representative will not meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on this occasion due to agenda problems,” said a spokesman for the EU external action service after Euronews advanced the plant. On Rubio’s agenda is only a cabinet meeting at the White House at 11 in the morning (Washington time). Kallas will take advantage of his presence in the US to meet with senators and congressmen “to talk about the Russian war against Ukraine and the transatlantic relationship” and “will meet with the EU delegation staff in the United States,” according to the spokesman.

Rubio’s proposal to Kallas occurs two days after Trump received the French president, Emmanuel Macron, at the White House to address the war in Ukraine. This Thursday will meet with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who has offered to intermediate between Europe and Washington to the tension that has been unleashed since Trump returned to power.

The main focus of conflict is what has to do with the war in Ukraine before fear in the European capitals that Trump falls into the narrative of Vladimir Putin and reaches an agreement without having kyiv or the EU that can lead to A Russian rearmament and a new attack in a time. That is why European leaders want the US to get involved in security guarantees after the war. According to the French government, Trump has been willing to support European peace troops that could be deployed in Ukraine when an agreement is achieved. Kallas, which is one of the EU ‘hawks’ hawks, has been one of the most critical voices in the EU against bilateral conversations between Trump and Putin.

The other great open front between Brussels and Washington is the resurgence of the commercial war after Trump has imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel and has announced “reciprocity” in commercial policy, including rates to eat even VAT. In that case, the Commissioner for Commerce and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, moved to the American capital, to meet his counterpart Howard Lutnick, and initiate the conversations.

France ensures that Trump will support European peace troops in Ukraine



From there, the Slovak opened the door to reduce tariffs to vehicles, which is 10% compared to 2.5% of the US. “The current situation is that we have high tariffs for personal vehicles,” SEFCOVIC admitted, which pointed, in any case, to the fact that the reduction by the EU should lead to proportional softening in the case of trucks by the USA, that imposes a rate of between 20 and 25% on these products: “If reciprocity is sought, it must work for both.”