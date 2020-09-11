US President Donald Trump, who spoke concerning the secret programs of American weapons that nobody supposedly is aware of about, most likely meant the W76-2 low-yield thermonuclear warhead, writes In style Mechanics.

“The President was most likely referring to the W76-2, a brand new nuclear warhead designed to be mounted on Navy ballistic missiles. [Военно-морских сил] USA [UGM-133A] Trident D-5 launched from submarines, ”the newspaper notes.

In style Mechanics recollects that the US Navy at the moment has 12 submarines, every armed with roughly 20 UGM-133A Trident D-5 missiles. Every of those ballistic missiles, in line with open knowledge, is able to carrying 4-5 W76 warheads with a capability of 100 kilotons (in TNT equal).

The publication notes that one such American submarine, situated off the coast of Canada, “can carry all the way down to the west of Russia as much as 80-100 warheads.” In style Mechanics admits that the facility of the W76-2, in comparison with the W76, is diminished, most likely to 4-10 kilotons.

In February, TASS columnist Dmitry Litovkin wrote that Russia must be cautious of returning low-yield nuclear warheads to the American idea of warfare. The creator cited for example the US plan to make use of a low-power nuclear explosion in Iraq, which might deactivate the native air protection programs.

In the identical month, the Pentagon introduced that the USA had begun deploying low-yield W76-2 warheads on submarines.

In June 2018, the director of the data mission on nuclear weapons of the Federation of American Scientists, Hans Christensen, mentioned that the W76-2 is deliberate to be created on the premise of the W76-1 thermonuclear warhead by eradicating thermonuclear gas (uranium, lithium and deuterium), on account of which solely plutonium will stay from the earlier warhead. set off, and the power output of the brand new weapon will lower from 100 to 5-6 kilotons.