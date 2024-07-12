Donald Trump’s second wife Marla Maples is running for vice president, but her name is not among those reported

The names of the candidates are not yet known vice presidency of Donald Trump (in case he is elected President of the United States of America for the second time), but someone is starting to talk about it. Like the second and ex-wife of the American tycoon, Marla Mapleswho has said she is “open” to the idea of ​​becoming vice president of the United States. “I am open to any way I can serve“, Maples told the Briton The Evening Standard. “Right now everyone (in the Trump family) is just trying to figure out How can we help?“, he explained. In recent weeks, Trump has expressed himself on several occasions about the figure of his vice president, but Maples is not among the names reported. According to sources consulted by The Hillin fact, the potential candidates would be the Republican senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance (Ohio) and the governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum.

READ ALSO: Trump attacks Biden: “They are lying about his health conditions”

Maples and Trump were married from 1993 to 1999, after the media outcry over the then New York real estate developer’s split with his first wife, Ivana Trump. The couple gave birth Tiffany Trumpnow 30. The 60-year-old actress kept a low profile during her ex-husband’s run for the White House in 2016. “I’ve never been a fan of politics, it’s something that can separate and divide,” she explained. But now she seems to have changed her mind. “I am available if needed, I don’t want to sit around doing nothing anymore“, he assured. “I want to come out, and not be afraid of the positive or negative consequences that may come from speaking out.” The Trump campaign has not yet commented on the news.

READ ALSO: Biden-Trump, now only an attack could take away The Donald’s victory