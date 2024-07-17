Former critic and today Donald Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vancewill put the polish on his nomination as vice presidential candidate on Wednesday with a prime-time speech before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

On the third day of meetings, Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in the screening of the documentary “Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America” (Trump’s Rescue Mission: Saving America), about his campaign to return to power, according to the film’s producers.

Then you should head to the main auditorium of the convention, where one of the topics of the day will be the Migration crisis on the southern border of the United States.

One of the former president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., will also be among the speakers, according to sources from the organization.

But the highlight of the event will be the speech of Vance at 9:30 p.m. local time (02:30 GMT). Before him, his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, will speak.

Raised in a struggling US manufacturing region, Vance served in the Marine Corps and later trained as a lawyer at Yale. He spent time in Silicon Valley and in 2022 won election as senator for Ohio, with Trump’s backing.

Last Monday, 48 hours after being saved from an assassination attempt, Trump returned to his agenda and called Vance to let him know that he had chosen him to accompany him on the presidential ticket and that Together they will face Democrat Joe Biden.

-James David Vance, young ally of Trump-

This conservative from Ohio, James David Vancewho turns 40 next month, would be the third-youngest vice president in history – and one of the least experienced – if Trump wins in November.

Before he had his current beard, Vance was a fierce critic of Trump when the billionaire was campaigning for president in 2016, calling him “a moral disaster.”

Then he lined up. “I was certainly skeptical about Donald Trump in 2016. But President Trump was a great president and he changed my mind,” Vance told Fox News on Monday.

He is now one of the staunchest defenders of the far-right MAGA (Make America Great Again) ideology.

With his right ear bandaged after being grazed by a bullet, Trump has already attended the first two nights of the convention from a box, greeted with cheers and flanked by Vance.

Some of his followers imitated him on Tuesday, also walking through the corridors of the auditorium with their right ear covered.

Republican convention delegates unanimously nominated Trump as their presidential candidate on Monday. The convention closes on Thursday with a speech accepting his nomination.

According to local press, his wife Melania will be present at the ceremony, as will the Trump family.

– Voter Understanding –

On Saturday, just hours after the attempted assassination of his leader, JD Vance accused President Joe Biden of having “directly caused” the attack, with his rhetoric about the dangers of Trumpism.

According to prestigious pollster Frank Luntz, the former president Trump, 78, has in Vance a young ally who guarantees the continuity of the MAGA movement.

“Those blue-collar, working-class voters, that understanding of voters who were traditionally Democrats and have now found a home in Donald Trump, he emphasizes that,” Luntz adds.

Vance rose to fame in 2016 with his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” an account of his white, working-class Appalachian family in the so-called Rust Belt, a blighted manufacturing region in the Northeast and Midwest.

His profile could also reassure the most recalcitrant Republicans, and try to attract moderates.

In the Senate, he stood out for his opposition to aid to Ukraine, and demanded that these funds be used to combat illegal immigration.

A proponent of border closures and isolationism, Vance is a descendant of Scots-Irish migrants and is married to Usha Chilukuri, of Indian descent, with whom he has three children.

– On the right –

On some points like abortion Vence is more conservative than Trump because it calls for it to be banned at the federal level.

Some 50,000 Republicans have been gathering on the shores of Lake Michigan since Monday for the four-day Republican National Convention, which was left in shock after a gunman tried to kill Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The attack killed one rally-goer, left two injured, and the shooter was shot dead.

– Message of unity –

Trump said after the shooting that he hoped to unite the country. On the second day of the convention, he won public support from Republican presidential candidates he had humiliated during the campaign.

The former candidate and former ambassador of USA At the UN, Nikki Haley told delegates that “a Republican Party unified is essential” to save the nation.

At the end of the convention, Trump will travel to Michigan for a campaign rally on Saturday, exactly one week after the attack.