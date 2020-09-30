The journalists gathered in the White House were attacked by a “gang” of impudent raccoons. At least four of the animals have wreaked havoc by grabbing reporters and photographers by their clothes and tasting their stuff.

The incident took place on the North Lawn. This was reported on the social network Twitter CBS correspondent Paula Reid.

According to the publication Independent, the post quickly went viral on social media. The Americans began to joke that the raccoons were sent by Donald Trump, who dislikes the media, in retaliation for earlier reports in the press that he had not paid taxes for years. Thus, the President of the United States was portrayed as various ominous characters, ordering: “Let the raccoons out!”

Others, on the other hand, suggested that the raccoons had come to express their outrage at the fact that they have to pay more taxes than Trump.

These animals are quite common on the territory of the White House, although they have not yet been seen in attacks on representatives of the press.

The most famous raccoon that ever lived in the White House was Rebecca, the pet of President Calvin Coolidge and his family. It was presented to the head of state in 1926 as a delicacy to the table on Thanksgiving, but the Coolidge family was delighted and left Rebecca to live in the presidential residence.

