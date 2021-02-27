Mitch McConnell and ex-President Donald Trump have not been on good terms with each other recently. Still, a new statement says something about the balance of power among the Republicans.

Washington, DC – Ex-President Donald Trump and the powerful Republican Mitch McConnell have a complicated relationship. When Trump once positioned himself for the 2016 US election campaign, the Kentucky Senator was not enthusiastic about the business man and TV face. But that changed with Trump’s victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. And the majority leader of the Republican Party at the time became an important stirrup holder of power during Trump’s presidency.

Until the riots of January 6, 2021 and the attack on the US Capitol, this symbol of US democracy. That was too much for the arch-conservative Republican McConnell. He kept his distance from Trump. In the second impeachment against the ex-president, however, he voted for an acquittal. Only to shortly thereafter condemn Trump as “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” surrounding the storming of the US Capitol. He defended himself with an insulting tirade * – and now the Republican minority leader is apparently back on a cuddle course, as the latest events suggest. It’s complicated.

Donald Trump returns to the political stage: Mitch McConnell assures him of his support

When asked whether he would support Donald Trump’s candidacy in the US election in 2024, McConnell replied to the conservative US broadcaster Fox News: “Absolutely.” It is still unclear whether the 45th US President actually plans to run again for the highest office in the United States. The Democratic Party, led by spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, wanted to rule out this possibility with an impeachment. Now there are assumptions that Trump plans to make this announcement in his first public speech as ex-president * at a Republican conference on Sunday. Mike Allen from Axios writes that Trump “plans to send the message that he is the ‘alleged Republican candidate for 2024’ ‘and has a firm grip on the party’s grassroots.”

The Republican Party itself is in an identity crisis. The foundations of the Grand Old Party are marked by the Trump era. On one side of the political playing field: the heirs of Trumpism, for example Senator Josh Hawley, who want to continue surfing the wave of success of Trump’s politics in order to secure the support of the republican base. On the other hand, there are those who want to quickly put the Trump era aside.

From their Republican parliamentary group leader, however, they are now getting the signal: It’s not that far yet. And Senator Mitt Romney, one of the few Republicans who openly opposed Trump *, recently said the New York Times: “I look at the polls and the polls show that among the names that became known as potential competitors in 2024, President Trump wins among the Republicans with a landslide.” In the meantime, Trump’s efforts are apparently underway to unpleasant party friends from offices and mandates to displace *.

Mighty Republican Mitch McConnell: Statement suggests Trump’s political career is not over yet

In the Fox News interview himself, Mitch McConnell initially said: "There's a lot to do between now and 24. I think I have four members planning to run for president, governors and others. "It should be" a wide-open race. " But when moderator Bret Baier asked whether he would support Trump if he were chosen as the party's candidate, McConnell replied clearly: "The party's candidate? Definitely. "Statements like these show: Donald Trump will not sink into insignificance anytime soon.