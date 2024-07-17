Washington.- Adam Frisch, a Democrat trying to take over a Republican House seat in Colorado, was frustrated that calls for President Biden to drop out of the race — including his own — had little impact on the president.

Then, reports emerged Tuesday that Democratic National Committee leaders are set to confirm Biden as their party’s presidential nominee by the end of July, raising their anger.

“It’s very frustrating for Democratic voters, donors and those who don’t like Biden or Trump. That’s why people hate politics,” he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The debate over whether Biden should be the Democratic nominee has been heated since his disastrous debate performance late last month.

Now the party is looking to wrap up that conversation quickly, with a virtual call to state delegates this month to make Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris the official nominees.

Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said it was “disingenuous” that plans had been made to speed up the virtual call in July rather than wait until the convention in August, and that this had generated growing opposition.

The nomination could come on the heels of a series of extraordinary events: a failed attempt on the life of former President Donald J. Trump, a bipartisan call to lower the temperature of the country’s politics and rhetoric, including warnings from Democrats of the dangers of a second Trump administration, a series of legal victories by Mr. Trump that have postponed his sentencing on 34 criminal convictions, shifting charges over classified documents he took from the White House and the jeopardy of the federal government’s case accusing Mr. Trump of illegally pushing to overturn the 2020 election.

All of this, plus the ferment of the Republican convention, has left Democrats vulnerable and feeling that they could face major defeats in November.