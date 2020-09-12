US President Donald Trump about to board Air Drive One. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

Many of the instances by which a automobile kills a pedestrian are absolutely on account of negligence: drivers who had been too busy speaking on their cell telephones or occupied with their golf recreation to note the outdated man or lady crossing the road in entrance of them. they. A handful of them are homicidal acts, like the person who killed a girl by ramming her automobile into a gaggle of protesters in opposition to a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia ….