A report published this Sunday (14) by the newspaper The New Tork Times shows that the number of Donald Trump voters among the college-educated public is increasing. The text, titled “How Republicans with higher education learned to love Trump again”, reiterates that the former president’s base continues to be made up of the working class – but credits his political resurgence, in large part, to support from the opposite end of the scale. socioeconomic.

According to the The New York Timesan openly left-wing and anti-Trump publication, polls over the last 14 months suggest that conservatives with college degrees have returned to supporting the former president after abandoning him in the 2020 elections (mainly due to his continued willingness to create controversy).

For these voters, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, their main competitor in the Republican primaries, has not yet managed to organize his campaign, considered a “mess”. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, other relevant candidates for the position, are still too inexperienced to face the Democrats' machine.

This doesn’t mean that college-educated conservatives have decided to embrace the idea of ​​“making America great again,” the mantra chanted by Trump’s rabid followers. According to David Kochel, an experienced Republican political strategist interviewed by the report, this segment of the public is just “intelligent enough to see that Donald Trump is going to win” and wants to “send him into battle against Biden to end this soon”.

Another portion of voters, says the article, were outraged by the criminal accusations against the former president – ​​and classify them as exaggerated and unfair. This is the case of Yolanda Gutierrez, a real estate agent from California who until last year intended to vote for DeSantis because he was a younger leader. “But now I prefer Trump, because the Democrats are trying to find any way they can to lock him up,” she says.

There is also a segment highly concerned about US domestic issues. For this group, Donald Trump will give priority to internal problems – leaving international politics aside – and more attention to the high interest rates that are currently suffocating the country's economy.

Finally, there are those who have simply been infected by this new Trumpist wave. Like Texas businesswoman Lisa Keathly, who was also inclined to support Ron DeSantis (because he was “more polite and less rude” than the former president).

She says she feels like a teenager rebelling. “A part of me thinks, 'Maybe I should go for Trump because everyone is telling me not to do it,” she says. And she adds: “Why are these people so scared? Because they can’t control it.”