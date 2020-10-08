The fight between Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden in the US presidential election is becoming more interesting. After recovering from a corona virus infection, President Trump has announced that he will not take part in the second presidential debate on October 15. He said in an interaction with Fox News that he did not agree with the proposal of the Debates Commission to make a virtual presidential debate. Therefore, they will not argue with Joe Biden on 15 October.Today, the Debate Commission announced that the upcoming debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden due to the corona virus will be held online. The commission said the upcoming debate would be a town-hall style event. In which both participants will be involved from different locations through virtual means.

Trump had already indicated his involvement in the debate

Trump had indicated on Tuesday that he would be debating a stage with Joe Biden, despite recovering from a Corona infection. He had also hoped to be very good by tweeting it. Let us tell you that in the first debate, Donald Trump was defeated by his rival Joe Biden. Trump’s top aides and advisors had also hoped in recent days that the president would participate in the upcoming debates.

Know who will conduct debates

Reportedly, the first presidential debate was conducted by Fox News’ famous anchor Chris Wallace. Steve Scully of C-SPAN Networks will conduct the second debate to be held in Miami (Florida) on October 15 and Kristen Welker of NBC News on October 20 in Nashville (Tennessee).

Biden leads in approval rating

There is only one month left for the US presidential election. During this time, the approval rating is being seen. Donald Trump is seen trailing in it. His opponent and candidate from Democratic Party Joe Biden is leading 10 points. Biden continues to lead the Corona virus epidemic and healthcare issues. However, Trump is ahead in taking tough measures against China.