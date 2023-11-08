“It is very sad that my wonderful, beautiful daughter has to testify in this case. She is a shame!“: that’s how donald trump He reacted this Wednesday to the interrogation to which his daughter Ivanka was subjected as part of the civil fraud trial in New York. The tax fraud trial has been the center of attention this week, after the former president and his children were called to testify this week.

Donald Trump himself expressed his frustration and anger through his platform Truth Social, over the fact that his daughter Ivanka had to testify at the trial. Besides, He called the situation “a witch hunt” and accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of being “corrupt and racist.”. He also criticized Judge Arthur Engoron for his rulings in the case.

The trial, which began in August 2023, accuses Trump and his company of inflating the value of his properties to obtain more favorable loans and insurance. During the process, prominent figures have testified, including Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. However, Ivanka Trump’s testimony has been one of the moments that most irritated the new presidential candidate.

Ivanka’s testimony at trial focused on her alleged lack of involvement in the Trump Organization’s finances. She stated that she trusted the advice of her father and Weisselberg and was not involved in the financial aspects of the company.. Despite his testimony, some voices have considered his statement to be unconvincing.

We also recommend: Ron DeSantis vs. Trump: who has more acceptance in Florida, according to polls?)

Donald Trump reacted angrily to his daughter Ivanka’s court summons. Photo: Donald Trump – Ivanka Trump / Facebook

Donald Trump discredits the legal process

Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked James and other researchers, accusing them of being politically motivated and unfairly targeting him. The trial is ongoing and is expected to last about two weeks.

The New York Attorney General’s Office is presenting evidence suggesting that Trump and his Trump Organization inflated the value of his properties by billions of dollars.. Trump’s defense argues that the accusations are false and that he committed no crime.

The outcome of the trial could have a significant impact on Trump’s political career, as if convicted, he could face prison sentences. Besides, The trial could affect his ability to raise funds for a possible 2024 presidential bid..