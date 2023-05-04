“It’s the most ridiculous and disgusting story. It’s just made up.” These are the forceful statements made by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who firmly denied having raped the writer Jean Carrol in the Bergdorf Goodman shopping center in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. It is a video deposition reproduced in the courtroom where the trial is taking place. In the video, recorded in October, Trump claims that the allegations are “invented” and that the attack never took place.

“If it had happened, it would have been reported in a few minutes,” added the tycoon, explaining that the customers and staff of the “very crowded shop” would certainly have heard the noise and alerted the authorities in that case. Carroll sued the former president for an alleged rape that took place in a mall dressing room. Only 30 minutes of Trump’s video were played, the rest will be broadcast today, the day on which the testimony of 3 witnesses cited by the prosecution is also expected. Trump’s lawyers, who has never personally attended the trial, have made it known that he will testify.

Filed the case against the NYT

A New York judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s 2021 defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, ordering the former president to pay the legal fees of the newspaper and the three journalists he accused of the series of articles, with the which won the Pulitzer, on the secret documents on the tycoon’s finances. “Courts have long recognized that journalists have the right to engage in lawful and ordinary information-seeking activities without fear, since such actions are at the heart of activities protected by the first amendment,” the court wrote in its ruling. Judge Robert Reed thus dismissing the lawsuit with which Trump asked the Times for 100 million in compensation. According to the former president, the three journalists, together with their niece Mary Trump, participated “in an insidious conspiracy aimed at obtaining confidential and very secret documents which they exploited to their benefit and used as a means to falsely legitimize their work”. In particular, the Times is accused of “interfering” to push his niece to violate the confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001. An accusation that Reed did not consider admissible because “the Times’ objective of reporting news of public interest constitutes a legal justification.