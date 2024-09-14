Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer has made a name for herself on social media with racist comments and the spread of conspiracy theories. (Archive image) © Matt Rourke/AP

In the US election campaign, the right-wing extremist activist Laura Loomer is making her way into Donald Trump’s circle of advisors. Even many Republicans consider her to be too radical.

Washington, DC – The proximity of a right-wing activist to the US presidential candidate Donald Trump is making headlines and even going too far for some of the Republican’s party colleagues. In recent days, influencer Laura Loomer, who has made a name for herself on social media with racist comments and the spread of conspiracy theories, has been appearing around the former president with conspicuous frequency. The 31-year-old was part of the entourage that accompanied Trump to the TV debate against the Democrat Kamala Harris in Philadelphia.

Shortly before the debate, Loomer had written on Platform X, alluding to Kamala Harris’ Indian ancestry, that if the Democrat won the presidential election in November, “the White House would smell of curry” and speeches in government headquarters would be “handled through a call center.”

US election: Loomer’s conspiracy theories could harm Trump’s election campaign

Elsewhere on X, Loomer wrote that Haitian migrants don’t just eat cats and dogs. “They eat people.” In other posts, for example, she alleged that high-ranking US officials were involved in the attacks of September 11, 2001, and that the Democratic president Joe Biden was behind the assassination attempt on Trump.

Republican Donald Trump appeared unaware of Loomer’s radical positions. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

Unrest before US election: Republicans have concerns about Loomer’s proximity to Trump

Several republican expressed concerns that Loomer’s extreme positions could harm Trump in the election campaign. Interestingly, one of them is congresswoman and ardent Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is herself known for harsh rhetoric, radical attitudes and a penchant for conspiracy theories. Greene spoke of Loomer’s “vicious, racist and divisive rhetoric”. Her lies, instability and toxic mentality have no place in the political movement surrounding Trump – especially not in an election as important as the one in November.

Prominent Republican Senator and Trump supporter Lindsey Graham also spoke critically about Loomer and called on the former president to keep his distance from her. “I think the president would do well to make sure that this does not become a bigger story,” Graham told the HuffingtonPost. “I don’t think that’s helpful.” What Loomer said about Harris and the White House was “disgusting.”

Trump half-heartedly distances himself from Loomer’s conspiracy theories ahead of US election

Trump was asked about Loomer’s comments and conspiracy theories at a press conference, but he pretended to be ignorant. “I don’t know much about it,” the 78-year-old replied. She is a supporter and a “free spirit.” Loomer has strong opinions. “I don’t know what she said, but that’s not my business,” he said. “I can’t tell Laura what to do.” When asked about her accompanying him on board his plane, Trump replied that many people do that. “It’s a big plane.” (dpa/jal)