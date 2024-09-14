Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Republican Donald Trump appeared unaware of Loomer’s radical positions. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

Before the 2024 US election, Laura Loomer is increasingly seen at Trump’s side. Even for some Republicans, the activist is too right-wing radical.

Washington, DC – The close connection between right-wing activist Laura Loomer and former US presidential candidate Donald Trump is causing a stir in the US ahead of the 2024 US election. Some of the Republican’s party colleagues are also irritated.

Loomer, who became known for her racist comments and the spread of conspiracy theories on social media, has been seen around the former president noticeably often in recent days. The 31-year-old was part of the group that accompanied Trump to the TV debate against Democrat Kamala Harris in Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 US election.

Before the debate, Loomer made a remark on Platform X about Kamala Harris’ Indian heritage, writing that if the Democrat won the 2024 US election in November, “the White House would smell like curry” and speeches at the government headquarters would be “handled through a call center.”

US election 2024: Loomer’s conspiracy theories could harm Trump’s election campaign

Loomer claimed on X that migrants from Haiti don’t just eat cats and dogs. “They eat people.” She also insinuated that high-ranking U.S. officials were involved in the September 11, 2001, attacks and that Democratic President Joe Biden was behind the assassination attempt on Trump.

The right-wing extremist activist Laura Loomer in October 2023. © IMAGO/Dirk Shadd

Unrest ahead of 2024 US election: Republicans express concerns about Loomer’s proximity to Trump

Some republican expressed concerns that Loomer’s extreme positions could harm Trump in the 2024 US election. Interestingly, this includes Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ardent Trump supporter who is herself known for her harsh rhetoric, radical views and penchant for conspiracy theories.

Greene called Loomer’s “vicious, racist and divisive rhetoric” abhorrent. She said Loomer’s lies, instability and toxic mentality have no place in the Trump political movement, especially in an election as important as the 2024 U.S. election in November.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Prominent Republican Senator and Trump supporter Lindsey Graham also criticized Loomer and called on the former president to distance himself from her. “I think the president would do well to make sure this doesn’t become a bigger story,” Graham told the Huffington Post. “I don’t think that’s helpful.” He called what Loomer said about Harris and the White House “disgusting.”

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Trump distances himself from Loomer’s conspiracy theories ahead of 2024 US election

When Trump was asked about Loomer’s comments and conspiracy theories at a press conference, he pretended not to know anything about it. “I don’t know much about it,” said the 78-year-old. He described her as a supporter and a “free spirit.” Loomer has strong opinions. “I don’t know what she said, but that’s not my business,” he said. “I can’t tell Laura what to do.” When asked if she had accompanied him on his plane, Trump replied that many people do that. “It’s a big plane.” (dpa/jal)