Five hours and a wall separate Armando from seeing his two sixteen-year-old sons. He knows the time precisely because, sometimes, he sits on the bank of the Rio Grande, opens Google Maps on his cell phone and imagines that he is on the other side of the border and that he can reach Houston (Texas), where his ex-wife is established four years ago when he had to flee Honduras because of the violence. The migrant, who asks to omit his name for safety reasons, has been stranded in Matamoros, on the northern Mexican border for a year, and is one of the more than 65,000 people that the United States has returned in the last year to the neighboring country by the Protocols Migrant Protection (MPP).

The program, also known as “Stay in Mexico”, asks just that: that asylum seekers wait in one of the most dangerous areas of Mexican territory while their paperwork on the other side of the wall is resolved. “I never imagined that this inhumane agreement between the US and Mexico was going to affect us,” says Armando from a makeshift camp where some 1,400 migrants live in precarious conditions, fearing crime and the coronavirus, after the week was registered. past the first case.

A little over a year ago, almost at the same time that Armando undertook the journey north from the department of Valle, in southern Honduras, the Government of Donald Trump and a Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard closed a harsh negotiation . The White House put its southern neighbor on the ropes by conditioning the signing of a new trade agreement on the López Obrador government stopping migration from Central America, mainly of families that in those months were overflowing the detention centers on the southern border from the United States, something that the Mexican Administration has not publicly accepted. After unleashing the worst diplomatic crisis between the two countries in more than 30 years, Mexico gave in and closed the deal that led to the new North American Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC). The agreement, which is now the catalyst for Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s first trip abroad as president, is seen as a crucial lifeline for the country in the face of the global economic collapse from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But immigration statistics make it clear who paid the price for the deal. Since May 2019, when Trump began threatening a tariff war, until May of this year, more than 124,000 migrants have been deported from Mexico, according to data from the Interior Ministry. In addition, the returns of applicants for the MPP Program increased, by which, according to data from the Syracuse University of New York, 65,000 people were sent to wait for a response to their asylum cases on Mexican soil, where they generally survive with jobs precarious or with the help of non-governmental organizations. “The immigration issue was taken as a bargaining chip to protect the economic interests of the country,” says Salvador Lacruz, advocacy coordinator for the Fray Matías Human Rights Center. “It has been a very tough year, despite the fact that the situation has never been easy in recent decades.”

Trump’s pressures marked a turning point in López Obrador’s immigration policy, which went from opening the doors to thousands of Central American migrants in early 2019 to mass deportations, the militarization of the southern border with operations from the newly created Guardia National and the resignation of the person in charge of Migration in the middle of that year. “Mexico is historically a very conservative country in immigration matters,” says Silvia Giorguli, president of the Colegio de México. “Despite initial expectations, it was not possible to trace this police vision of migration management through a more humanitarian approach.”

The Central American exodus, which reached unprecedented visibility during the 2018 migrant caravan, has had to make its way through more dangerous routes and returned to the risks of hiding: with payments of around $ 8,000 to traffickers, threats from organized crime and corruption preserves among the authorities, point out civil organizations. “Migrants are in an absolutely emergency humanitarian situation and the Mexican State is not assessing the problem it has on its borders,” says Lacruz.

Soraya Vázquez, deputy director of the binational organization Al Otro Lado, from Tijuana, regrets that, despite the fact that when Mexico accepted the MPP program it said it was doing so for humanitarian reasons, it has ended up “abandoning migrants to their fate” in border cities with high rates of criminality and without access to lawyers. Until May of this year, the organization Human Rights First had recorded 1,114 incidents of murder, rape, kidnapping, torture and other types of violent attacks of which the migrants of the program have been victims. On the other hand, according to data from the Center for Information and Access to Transactional Records of Syracuse University in New York, of the more than 65,000 migrants returned to Mexico, only 6.6% reach their court hearings with legal representation.

And the situation of vulnerability increases with the pandemic, since those who wait in shelters or camps are more exposed to being infected by the conditions in which they live and many who had obtained small jobs to support themselves have lost them due to the crisis. “We receive calls every day from families who tell us: ‘I don’t have enough to feed my children.’ Do you know what that means? And they tell us. The government does not hear it, nor does it know about it. It seems irresponsible to me not to take action on the matter, ”says Vázquez. “We have thousands of migrant families, many children, pregnant women … completely abandoned, with pictures of depression and a lot of anxiety because there is this uncertainty about what will happen.”

Covid-19 has generated new restrictions that have strengthened the character of Mexico as the great migratory funnel of the region and has caused a drop in migrant flows in the first half of 2020. “At the beginning of 2019, we received between 13,000 each month. and 15,000 migrants and now about 700 are coming, ”says Fray Gabriel Romero, director of the 72 shelter in Tenosique, one of the red spots on the border between Mexico and Guatemala. In the US, the downward trend in migrant apprehension that inaugurated the agreement with Mexico has also been underpinned by the pandemic and Border Patrol detention centers are currently practically empty.

“The health situation has had a significant impact on migration, in addition to the fact that the numbers were already in clear decline last year. At this moment we are below the historical averages ”, acknowledges Roberto Velasco, general director for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Relations. In Mexico, the official message is that the country had to assume its co-responsibility in the migration crisis in the region. In addition, they argue that the strong hand was complemented with social programs to attack the structural causes of migration and that border management has been done in a sovereign manner, dodging Trump’s attacks and closing a vital negotiation, an opinion shared by the majority of the population, according to various surveys.

But, although the bet is long-term, until June of this year there has been no report on how the 60 million dollars that Mexico gave to implement programs to Honduras and El Salvador have been spent, according to a newspaper investigation Millennium. “It is a project that leads to the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation. I understand that they have made great progress in the distribution of resources, but with the pandemic we have all entered a time where bureaucratic and administrative processes are delayed, ”says Velasco.

“In addition to the asymmetries of power between the two countries, there is an asymmetry of priorities: for Trump, migration is the number one issue, for López Obrador, no,” explains Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute. “For Trump, the meeting has everything to do with migration and it will surely be a cornerstone of the conversations that are going to take place, although it seems that there will be no new major measures,” says Selee, about a visit classified as high risk and cost. political because of the possibility that the Republican team will resume its usual rhetoric of the “wall” and “the use of Mexico” to stop migrants as a campaign strategy. “The construction of the wall is progressing rapidly in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California,” the president wrote late Monday in a message on his Twitter account.

Wall is moving fast in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California. Great numbers at the Southern Border. Dems want people to just flow in. They want very dangerous open Borders! https://t.co/gGuYzpTa9t – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2020

“In electoral processes, the immigration issue becomes a scapegoat or an issue subordinate to other agendas,” adds Giorguli. Faced with the controversy over the proximity of the US votes next November and the marked speech against Trump’s migration, López Obrador has chosen to frame his trip as a strictly commercial visit. He does not plan to meet with members of the large Mexican community in the country, one of the aspects that has brought him the most criticism of the visit.

In Matamoros, with the border closed and asylum procedures frozen by the pandemic, Armando waits for an opportunity to reunite with his children. “They applied the traffic law to me, which said that I had to ask for protection first in Mexico. How am I going to ask for protection in a country that cannot even protect its own citizens and where they kidnapped me? ”He asks. Now he is considering crossing through some unguarded point on the border, although he has heard that the coyotes are charging $ 1,500 dollars and he does not know how to get it. Meanwhile, there are people who continue to arrive at the camp by droppers in the midst of the pandemic because there is no virus, a binational agreement, or a wall to stop them.