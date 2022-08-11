Donald Trump has rats at home. This is how the mob talks about the snitches who betray them. The 30 or so FBI agents who spent the day searching the Mar-a-Lago mansion on Monday knew where to look. Of the 126 rooms in the 5,810m2 property, only three were inspected: the bedroom, the office and the basement storage room. According to ‘Newsweek’ magazine and the ‘Wall Street Journal’, an informant had told the FBI that there were more classified documents left in the mansion than his legal team admitted.

Such has been the smear campaign that the FBI has suffered this week as a result of the operation at Trump’s house, that Attorney General Merrick Garland has come out this Thursday to confront him. “I will not remain silent while the integrity of the men and women of the FBI and the prosecutors of the Department of Justice are unfairly attacked,” he said in a rare statement before the cameras. “They are dedicated and dedicated patriots who serve the country day in and day out.” Garland, considered a cautious and fair judge, who follows the law to the letter, said he personally approved the operation. To defend the Ministry of Justice from the smear campaign that emanates from Trump circles and has triggered the number of threats against the FBI, the attorney general has asked federal judge Bruce Reinhart to partially lift the secrecy of the summary to show the public the evidence on which the search warrant was based.

The National Archives and the FBI had been negotiating with Trump’s lawyers for a year and a half for the full return of all the material that he took on his troubled departure from the White House. In fairness, he wasn’t the one who packed. Trump did not intend to leave power. His assistants were the ones who rushed the move in the last few hours. So much so that there was no transition with his successor. Not even the usual ride the first lady gives her surrogate to teach her the ins and outs of the presidential mansion, introduce her staff, and give her her best advice. Not that Joe and Jill Biden needed them either. As vice president and second lady, they had lived across the street and frequently visited the Obamas.

Trump left slamming the door and frowning, but he knew what he was getting. Last January, 15 boxes were returned to the national archives after a year, but on Monday FBI agents recovered another 10 or 15 boxes, according to the source, during a meticulous search that began at 9 a.m. and ended at 7pm. They didn’t come in with guns or FBI T-shirts, but were instructed to be as discreet as possible. The operation had been carefully planned so as not to coincide on the property with the former president, who was in New York that day preparing to testify before Attorney General Letitia James. It was his son Eric who received the first call about the FBI’s presence on the property, something unprecedented in US history and, in his opinion, “unnecessary.” Trump’s lawyers had agreed to reinforce the lock on the storage room where most of the requested documents were kept, along with T-shirts and golf shoes, at the request of the head of Counterintelligence, Jay Bratt, who had visited the basement of Mar-a- Lake last June 3.

“We didn’t want him to turn it into a media circus,” an FBI source told Newsweek magazine. The tycoon, obfuscated and without access to Twitter, was slow to react, but ended up spreading the record in a press release. Since then, he has used it to increase his fundraising campaign for yet unspecified purposes that are presumed electoral. “Drain the swamp!” the followers who demonstrated in front of his property asked the next day to show his support.

80% of Republicans surveyed by the Trafalgar Institute say they feel more motivated to vote after that raid, which, paradoxically, has increased their power within the party. On Tuesday, Trump once again scored another bunch of indirect victories in the party’s primaries, distributed throughout the country. At first glance they seem too local to draw conclusions, but it is enough to scratch a little to understand why the conservative formation of Ronald Reagan and George Bush has bowed before him. Not only did Trump get more votes in his reelection campaign, but he seems stronger than ever. Certainly he is stronger than the party’s traditional candidates.

Losses against Trump candidates



On Tuesday, the ultra-conservative Rebecca Kleefish, who was the governor’s lieutenant and was supported by Vice President Mike Pence and by the local apparatus of the Republican Party, lost the primaries against the trumpist Tim Michels, a construction executive who had received an accolade from the former president. His defeat caused a chill in Washington, where Republicans who were silent after the FBI operation have rushed to criticize it and support the accusations that it is a campaign of harassment and demolition against the former president, originating in the White House to prevent to stand for election again. The White House is silent and believes that it would be inappropriate to comment on this. In fact, he assures that Biden found out about it from the media.

Trump supporters go even further and accuse the Justice Department of using the registry to “plant” evidence in the mansion with which to prosecute him. They argue as evidence that the FBI asked that the security cameras be turned off to protect the identity of the agents involved in the operation. The president’s legal team has not made public a copy of the search warrant or the inventory of what the FBI took, both in his possession, with the excuse that the evidence presented before the federal judge in Palm Beach that authorized the record are sealed under summary secrecy. His lawyers debate going to court to request that this exception be lifted, which does not affect the documents they received.

Both Democrats and Republicans are already calling for the cautious Attorney General Merrick Garland to make some kind of statement explaining the unusual decision to search the house of a former president, but Trump is in no hurry to clarify it, because paradoxically his power increases as than their legal problems. The bases are convinced that he is a victim of the system, which is stirring from the bowels of Washington DC against a candidate who does not follow the traditional rules of politics.

This Thursday it was learned that in the state of Washington the trumpist Joe Kent defeated the deputy Jaime Herrera, on whom Trump had put the target as revenge for having voted in favor of disqualifying him after the insurrection of January 6. Of the 10 Republicans who voted for his ‘impeachment’, only two survive, and one of them, Deputy Liz Cheney, who has a prominent role at the head of the bipartisan commission investigating the assault on the Capitol, will have to face a Trumpist in the primaries next Tuesday. The daughter of the former Bush vice president says she is prepared for her defeat and willing to continue the fight against Trump. Three of the ten congressmen who stood up to him in his second impeachment have lost the primaries and another four have preferred to resign.