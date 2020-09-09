The recognition ranking of US President Donald Trump has risen to a document since early summer time, in line with a ballot performed by the newspaper The hill and the Harris Analysis Service.

Thus, 47% of respondents mentioned they approve of Trump’s work as head of state. 53% of respondents maintain the other opinion. The publication notes that the final time Trump’s approval ranking reached 47% was three months in the past, when the ballot was performed from June 8 to 10.

The social survey came about from 5 to eight September and was attended by 2,832 registered US voters.

Allow us to remind you that one other sociological survey was performed from 2 to 4 September. The voters have been requested who they might vote for if the presidential elections have been held now. In line with the outcomes of this ballot, Trump is 10% behind his opponent, Democrat Joseph Biden.