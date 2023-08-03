Warning details
- During a private lunch held at the White House last June, Obama warned Biden about Trump’s strength during the 2024 presidential election, according to the Washington Post, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
- Obama promised Biden that he would do everything in his power to win a second term.
- Biden welcomed the offer of Obama, who was his deputy between 2009-2017.
- Biden acknowledged that the election race would be very difficult, expressing his enthusiasm to receive support and assistance from senior Democrats, especially Obama, who is the most prominent star of his party.
- During the meeting, Obama expressed concern about Trump’s strengths, especially his deeply loyal supporters, as well as the polarization of the United States.
- Obama said that Biden’s political abilities do not concern him as much as Trump’s strengths
- The content of this meeting was not previously disclosed to the press.
Trump’s popularity soared
The publication of these details coincided with the announcement of the results of an opinion poll that showed former President Donald Trump’s lead over all his rivals in the Republican Party in the US presidential race.
This huge progress came from the nearest competition, despite the lawsuits that pursue him, the accusations leveled against him, and the sentences issued against him.
The New York Times poll showed Trump ahead of his main rival in the Republican Party, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by 37 points.
The survey results were as follows:
- Donald Trump 54%
- Ron DeSantis 17%
- Mike Pence 3%
- Tim Scott 3%
- Nikki Haley 3%
- Vivek Ramaswamy 2%
- Chris Christie 2%
Researchers agree with Obama’s opinion about Trump’s strengths, especially his supporters who cling to him more whenever lawsuits and accusations pursue him.
Political researcher Dan Rennie said, in an interview with the “Radar” program on “Sky News Arabia”:
- I think that Trump’s popularity rises with every new accusation he pursues, as his supporters believe that he is a victim and that the White House is using the Ministry of Justice against him, and when he plays the role of the victim, his supporters gather around him more.
- Supporters also yearn for Trump’s economic era, especially in light of the declining economic conditions after the “Covid 19” pandemic crisis. There were times when it was easy to find jobs or launch businesses, as things looked much better during the Trump era, but Corona turned things upside down. .
