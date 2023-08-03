Warning details

During a private lunch held at the White House last June, Obama warned Biden about Trump’s strength during the 2024 presidential election, according to the Washington Post, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Obama promised Biden that he would do everything in his power to win a second term.

Biden welcomed the offer of Obama, who was his deputy between 2009-2017.

Biden acknowledged that the election race would be very difficult, expressing his enthusiasm to receive support and assistance from senior Democrats, especially Obama, who is the most prominent star of his party.

During the meeting, Obama expressed concern about Trump’s strengths, especially his deeply loyal supporters, as well as the polarization of the United States.

Obama said that Biden’s political abilities do not concern him as much as Trump’s strengths

The content of this meeting was not previously disclosed to the press.

Trump’s popularity soared

The publication of these details coincided with the announcement of the results of an opinion poll that showed former President Donald Trump’s lead over all his rivals in the Republican Party in the US presidential race.

This huge progress came from the nearest competition, despite the lawsuits that pursue him, the accusations leveled against him, and the sentences issued against him.

The New York Times poll showed Trump ahead of his main rival in the Republican Party, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by 37 points.

The survey results were as follows:

Donald Trump 54%

Ron DeSantis 17%

Mike Pence 3%

Tim Scott 3%

Nikki Haley 3%

Vivek Ramaswamy 2%

Chris Christie 2%

Researchers agree with Obama’s opinion about Trump’s strengths, especially his supporters who cling to him more whenever lawsuits and accusations pursue him.

Political researcher Dan Rennie said, in an interview with the “Radar” program on “Sky News Arabia”: