Split

Donald Trump wants to win the US presidential election again as the Republican candidate. But the lead over competitor Ron DeSantis is getting smaller.

Washington DC – The next US election will be in November 2024. The Republican candidate has not yet been determined. But it can be assumed that either ex-President Donald Trump or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will win the race. In Trump clearly led past polls ahead of its competitors. But a new one CNN-Opinion poll shows that Republican support for Trump after his indictment has declined.

In the poll, 47 percent of Republicans and Republican-affiliated registered voters said Trump is their favorite for the party’s presidential nomination. The former US President thus loses six percentage points compared to the survey in May. His challenger Ron DeSantisGovernor of Florida, scored 26 percent in the poll.

Trump are accused of unlawfully storing highly sensitive information and conspiring to obstruct justice. In August, after a search of his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the FBI uncovered numerous documents from his tenure as president, some of which were top-class classified. Charges were filed against Trump in Miami on June 13, 2023. He pleaded “not guilty”.

Poll: Trump’s support and popularity is shrinking

Not only the support for Donald Trump in the primaries apparently suffered from the indictment. His popularity with Republican-leaning voters has also fallen—to 67 percent from 77 percent in May. Conversely, the proportion of those who would not support his nomination under any circumstances has increased. While that figure was 16 percent in May, nearly a quarter of those polled said they would not support their candidacy under any circumstances.

However, this picture is also emerging with Ron DeSantis. Here, too, the proportion of those who would not support his candidacy rose by six points to 21 percent.

Donald Trump’s biggest competitor in the presidential race is Ron DeSantis. © Imago

Ron DeSantis vs. Donald Trump: Ex-President still on top

Trump’s chances of running for the presidency republican but are still good. Because with 47 percent approval among Republicans, Trump is still far ahead of his closest pursuer DeSantis (26 percent). According to the survey, the other candidates should have little chance of being nominated for the presidency. (jsch)