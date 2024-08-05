Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Trump is losing his lead over Harris in the US election polls. His campaign team is desperately looking for a new strategy.

Washington, DC – The dramatic turn in the US election 2024 with the nomination of Kamala Harris brings the republican to tremble. Their lead over US President Joe Biden is gone. Democrat Kamala Harris, however, and Republican Donald Trump are competitors on equal terms in surveys.

Trump’s campaign is currently struggling to find the right strategy, especially since their candidate has recently been following his own will. But a clear plan is needed now to counter the determined Harris campaign. Trump recently attacked Harris mainly on a personal level and not on a political one, although he had actually planned to do otherwise.

His statements in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists made headlines. According to Trump advisors to NBCNews Trump did not disclose any plan before the interview. In addition, there are the many surprises that have become public regarding vice-candidate JD Vance, which are now dragging the Republicans’ image even lower. According to a campaign consultant, this also annoyed Trump.

Polls for the 2024 US election: Kamala Harris could overtake Donald Trump

“The momentum is with Vice President Harris, and we have to work with all our hearts until Election Day,” said Democratic Representative Ro Khanna. Harris’ entry into the campaign has Democrats In an average of national polls from the New York Times It became clear that Harris had almost caught up with Trump again after the gap to the Republican had increased significantly under Biden. CBS News–Opinion poll showed that the two candidates are currently tied in the seven top swing states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada).

“I should tell you that this is all just a sugar high for Harris,” admitted a Republican strategist NBCNews“but we don’t know. It’s such a unique election cycle.” The so-called sugar high describes the frequent gains in polls after major decisions have been made in the US election.

Now, with less than 100 days until the 2024 US election, the sugar high could possibly last until the end and cause problems for the Republicans. It is also possible that Harris will continue to distinguish herself – especially in comparison to Trump and Vancewhere further faux pas are already expected.

Republicans seek clear strategy for US election – Trump misses opportunities with personal attacks on Harris

Republicans continue to plan to attack Harris’ past policy positions and have told NBCNews that the “unfriendly audience” was the cause of the personal attacks. According to the Republicans, there was enough room for a political strategy: “Harris was a sitting senator with hours of public footage in which she took extremely left-wing positions on issue after issue,” explains a Republican strategist.

The fact that Trump had already failed to implement the political strategy a few times caused frustration among Republicans. “Ultimately, this election is essentially about economic issues. Every time you don’t talk about it, you miss an opportunity to win over independent voters,” said Republican pollster David Winston, according to the Wall Street Journal. “Independents always decide who wins the elections.”

Meanwhile, the Harris team is already busy countering with accusations about Project 2025. According to spokeswoman Lauren Hitt, the campaign wants to show Vice President Harris’ belief “that real leadership means bringing all sides together to achieve consensus.” A breath of fresh air after Trump had divided the party for three election campaigns and Biden had also increasingly resorted to personal attacks for the 2024 US election.

Polls currently balanced: Everything is still possible for Trump and Harris until the 2024 US election

In addition, the issue of age is now catching up with Trump. The Republican candidate would be older when he takes office after this election than US President Biden was after the 2020 US election. “Harris is a stronger candidate than Biden; she takes age off the table as an issue and can read a teleprompter. There is energy there,” said a GOP fundraiser NBCNews.

The 2024 US election could ultimately be decided by a small group of voters in a few states. “Just like in 2016 and 2020, it will come down to those 100,000 or so votes in a handful of key states,” the fundraiser predicted. “That’s what the final 100 days will show.”

Both campaigns must now refine their strategies and appeal to the key groups of voters in order to gain the upper hand on election day. Currently, the field in the polls is almost evenly balanced, with leads usually within the margin of error. (lismah)