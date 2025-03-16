Trump’s policies plus debt escalation add “heart attack” to the US economy

Economist Nouriel Roubini has gone down in history for having anticipated the tsunami Credit of 2008. Since then, the almost universal nickname of Dr. Catastrophe for his umbrellas warnings. Then, mortgages Subprime They were the epicenter of the crisis. Now, the origin could be re -located on American soil, although on this occasion, on account of a debt that accumulated 36.56 billion dollars at the end of 2024, 124% of a GDP valued at 30.3 billion by the IMF at official market prices.

It is not the highest level, registered in March 2021, when the Treasury Payment Service came to handle a indebtedness that represented 130.4% of GDP due to the absorption of also billionaires fiscal stimuli to address the productive hole of the great pandemic -the 31.8% of the 31.8% that recorded in 1974, the lowest relationship with respect to the size of its economy in times of geopolitical distension by geopolitical distension Fría-, but the debt mountain begins to worry an increasingly voices on the market. The last one, Ray Dalio’s.

The tone used by the founder of Bridgewater, his investment arm, – with the Wall Street Guru Ribete, although even without the Rubini catastrophic vitola, he denotes an unusual alarm signal. In case Donald Trump and his economic team do not address a budget adjustment process, the American economy “will have serious problems,” he said in an interview for the Podcast Odd Lots. “I cannot anticipate exactly when it will occur, but it will be like a heart attack and calculation that will occur within an approximate period of three years.”

Dalio insists that austerity must return to the treasure because the accumulated deficit at the beginning of the Trump administration accounts for 6.4% of GDP, just over 1.83 billion dollars, and the lag between budgetary expenses and income is the germ of future accounting seats of federal indebtedness. In 2024, the Biden administration used 6.75 billion dollars and raised 4.92 billion income, which resulted in a worsening in the first month of the Trump government of 1 billion dollars of sovereign debt.

However, Billonarians released by Biden to accelerate the energy transition and the implementation of renewable sources, convert the industry and protect industries with the strategic poster such as chips or technology were not the biggest cause of the Democratic Government’s deficit, but the extraordinary payments of debt interest. In fact, throughout his legislature, the fiscal correction was remarkable if it is recalled that in 2020 he inherited from the first Trump mandate a budget hole of 13.92% of GDP.

In part, for the health bill, but, to a greater extent, for the enormous defense games of 2019 that exceeded for the first time the 750,000 million dollars and for a decrease in tax revenues that, according to a study by the Think Tank American Progress has subtracted the double and aggressive fiscal reduction from personal income and business benefits of 2017. No less than 2.8 percentage points of GDP each year in relation to the collection of the year 2000 since its tax cuts and Jobs Act entered into force. And with most of its seven years in force with an economy in full employment rates.

In quantitative terms, the revenue decrease touches the 810,000 million dollars annually on average. In addition, they warn their experts, their declared intention to further reduce the tax pressure “would add 3.3 billion dollars to the deficit in the next decade”, according to the new types of income, companies and the tax benefits that it plans to establish in its 2.0 mandate. As much as the GDP of France.

Dalio’s warning arises at a time when Trump’s economic team fights with the double objective of maintaining – and extending in several assumptions – the enormous tax exemptions in force while reducing the annual deficit with another open tariff war on his own will and that has directed the American situation to the anteroom – they emphasize the experts – of a stagflation. Or, even of a dreaded recession, without price control. Bridgewater owner and author of How Countries Go Broke (How countries are ruined) emphasizes the irreversible damage of debt cycles and commits the White House to immediately cut the 3% of GDP deficit.

“Even if only not to lose the support of voters,” he adds. Because if the heart attack is diagnosed, “the risk of suspension of payments will arise irremediably”, a threat to which they also join in JP Morgan, from where it is remembered that, at the end of 2022, the three top buyers of American treasure bonds – foreign central banks, the Federal Reserve and US financial entities – were withdrawn from the market simultaneously. “When debt is piled up on a mountain of indebtedness, its sale to investors, both particular and institutional, monetary authorities or sovereign funds begins to crack,” Dalio warns, for whom, at present, “there is an excess of bond emissions under the stock market climate.”

The global debt -oberan (of the states), business and households; That is, the accumulated by the different national actors, except financial institutions- increased by 2024 by almost 7 billion dollars, according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF, according to its acronym in English), which is considered the global banking employer and which assumes the official certification status of indebtedness. Untilly totaling the 318 billion dollars, 328% of world GDP, a level never reached.

For Trading Economics experts, “the US is the focus of the greatest current concern, because no other nation spends both above what it produces as the first economy on the planet.” The IMF also warns that the American treasure has to manage its astronomical payment service with little fiscal pressure, which “puts its commitments at risk” and the future stability of its until now (AAA), like the Canadian Rating Agency Dbrs, the fourth in discord. Especially if, as an adventure the background, in a decade, you will have to assume twice the annual debt of 2024.

Another illustrious economic doctrine, Stephen Roach joins this choir of critical voices towards what he calls “Trump’s non -compliance self -confidence.” Roach, for decades responsible for Morgan Stanley in Asia and now a professor at Yale University, highlights that the Republican leader undertook his second term under the solemn promise to inaugurate a “golden age in the US.” However, in the Ecuador of its 100 days of grace, the escalation of consumption prices, the loss of confidence in the expenses of families and the investments of companies and their style of spuring the financial markets and surreptitiously betting on a correction of the dollar, “has led to the American economy to a political frenzy that could lead to a rapid and unsuspected recession and a serious threat of credit crisis.”

In his opinion, the rhetoric of Biden’s successor is “effective.” He made voters believe that the economy’s democratic management was a “disaster” and that “only he could solve it,” as he said and does without blush. Because in the first month of his second term he signed up to 73 executive orders.

While delivering the keys of federal expenses to Elon Musk, he brought his zero modest to interfere with the Federal Reserve to urge it to lower types by glimposing that any glimpse of independence of the American central bank will be skipped, unleashed an authentic commercial war that has emboldened to its most faithful acolytes in the market and promises a tax reduction of special ambition.

All this, far from creating rejection, has generated in the American politicized society, says Roach, a sterile debate about “if Trump is a lunatic or a cunning fox.” Their co -religionists of the Maga expect them to fruit their intimidations to adversaries and foreign partners. But, meanwhile, USA “could be wrapped in a liquidity trap.”

Wendy Edelberg, Ben Harris and Louise Sheiner, from Brookings Institution, put their finger on the sore: “The debt is at unknown levels since World War II and without changes in fiscal and spending laws, it will increase constantly and indefinitely”, since “the tax code that Trump established with its tax reform of 2017 does not generate enough income to cover the social invoice, to cover the social invoice” It maintains a small welfare state compared to those of its transatlantic partners.

“We are facing a full -fledged fiscal crisis” – commented – in which the debt “is a watchmaking pump, ready to explode”, a danger that requires “a reduction in spending until they are equated to income levels” because “the non -payment of our debt would mean the loss of US hegemonic position in the international financial order.”

The academics of this Think-Tank That he claims to ensure the quality of world public management, they do not rule out a “nefarious” scenario in which, in addition to getting to cup with a credit crisis, from the treasure they would have to address episodes in which the risk premiums on their bond emissions would shoot, which “would make the renewal of the federal debt more and precipitate to the US towards the suspension of payments”.

For Max Yoeli, a researcher at Chatham House, he emphasizes that Trump “will not be able to make a serious budget adjustment between expenses and income with his electoral promises.” For this reason, their policies can stagger the same foundations of the American economy, warns. Dalio, meanwhile, compares USA with Germany from the 30s of the last century. “He is a nationalist, protectionist and militarist” and transfers it to the economy, with an irruption of products Made in ustariff climbs and a geoeconomic order based on national security.