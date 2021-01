Two nurses treat a 92-year-old person, a victim of the coronavirus, in New York in April 2020. John Moore / Getty Images / Getty Images

To judge the legacy of Donald Trump’s presidency, we must begin by quantifying it. Since last February, more than a quarter of a million Americans have died of covid-19 [más de 376.000 al cierre de esta edición], a fifth of deaths from the disease worldwide and the highest of all countries. In the three years before the pandemic, 2.3 million Americans …