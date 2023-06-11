The political confrontation between the United States and Venezuela could escalate. At least at the discursive level after the statements this Saturday by former President Donald Trump, in which he assured that his intention was to keep Venezuelan oil during his administration.



The ex-president – ​​accused of 37 counts and who could face jail – said that during his term the Caribbean country was about to collapse. It must be remembered that in 2019 Trump recognized opposition figure Juan Guaidó as interim president, the US being one of the countries that prompted another 60 to recognize the self-proclamation of the then deputy.

“When I left the presidency, Venezuela was about to collapse. We would have taken it over, we would have kept all that oil. Now, we buy it from the dictator and make him richer,” Trump told his supporters.

In 2019, one of the most conflictive years in the country and in which the government of Nicolás Maduro faced serious threats and great instability, Trump constantly warned about the possibility of the overthrow of Chavismo.

After the recognition of Guaidó by the White House, Venezuela expelled the US charge d’affaires James Story, while repudiating international pressure.

“Trump” is a trend for his statements about Venezuela “When I left the presidency, Venezuela was about to collapse. We would have kept all that oil. Now, we buy it from the dictator and make him richer.”pic.twitter.com/SZaDmF65bW — Why is it a trend? (@estendenciavzl) June 11, 2023

In Venezuela, both opponents and pro-government supporters have rejected the statements. On the side of Chavismo They assure that the speech confirms what they have always denounced: the “intentions” of the United States to intervene in the country.

“Trump confesses that his intention was to seize Venezuelan oil. All the damage that the US has done to our people, with the support of its lackeys here, has had a single objective: to steal our resources! They could not and will not. We will always win!” Foreign Minister Yván Gil wrote on Twitter.

Trump reveals that the US strategy, with the collaboration of lackey groups from Venezuela, was to seize Venezuelan oil. They could not and will not. We will always win! pic.twitter.com/Xe1bp18lAm — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) June 11, 2023

Henkel Garcia, an economist, reiterated that Trump’s statements were “unhappy and unacceptable”, but he also reflected that although Venezuela did not “hand over” its oil to the US, “it did so with Cuba and with other Caribbean countries, countries that by the way organized to ask for the end of the sanctions and thus reactivate Petrocaribe”.

Since 2017 Venezuela and specifically its oil industry, PDVSA, has been sanctioned by the Americans. This has prevented the regular sale of oil, so countries like Iran and Russia collaborated to circumvent the blockade to continue with the sale but on a smaller scale.

Now, from the Joe Biden government, some licenses have been allowed for operators like Chevron to carry out some transactions with PDVSA.

At the moment, President Nicolás Maduro has not ruled on Trump’s statements.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

