Usa, Trump: parade in handcuffs in New York to return to the White House

Donald Trump is about to prepare it show of his arrest. The former president USA he decided to turn his catch into one electoral move to be re-elected White House. You would have told your advisers – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that he wants to be handcuffed when he voluntarily shows up at the Manhattan courthouse. And he would have added that, even if the they would shoot in front of the building, would become «a martyrand his victory in the presidential election of 2024 would be insured. On Sunday Maggie Haberman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the New York Times, told CNN that Trump was «very anxious» for the probable indictment relating to payments made in 2016 to Stormy Daniels with false invoices and alleged campaign funds, in order to silence her about a sexual relationship ten years earlier. “Both the things they can be true“says Haberman.

“On the one hand Trump think that the indictment can help him politically but on the other hand he doesn’t want to face arrest: he should show up, they’d take the Fingerprintsshould ask out on bail. None of that excites him.” The grand jury – continues the Corriere – the jury of 23 people who must decide whether there are grounds for the indictment of the first former president in the history of the United States, has not yet expressed itself: did not meet yesterday for unknown reasons, at the request of the prosecutor; The vote could happen Today. Trump he wants to be the protagonist again of the primary show as it was in 2016.

