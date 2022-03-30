It was seven tense hours, on January 6, 2021, when extremists and supporters of Donald Trump attacked the building that houses the United States Congress. But the commission investigating that day can’t find anything in the presidential records about phone calls from the man at the center of it all. There are references to calls Trump made in the morning and evening, but between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m., the official White House phone log is empty. That revealed the Washington Post and CBS News this week.