The decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to prevent Donald Trump from running in the Republican primaries in that State caused the shock wave typical of historic gestures on Tuesday night, but it is far from being the last word in the legal debate about whether the The former president may or may not run in the November 2024 elections.

First, because the decision, which is based on the fourteenth amendment of the Constitution and considers proven that Trump participated in an “insurrection” during the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, implies only that: that his name could not appear on the ballots of Colorado, a State that, on the other hand, voted Democratic in 2016 and 2020. But above all, because that last word will be, like so many in this country, from the Supreme Court in Washington.

The Colorado justices, in a narrow vote of four to three, gave the former president's lawyers until January 4 to appeal to that high court, and they immediately confirmed that they would do so. A few hours later they also asked the Supreme Court not to consider another pending issue: whether the magnate enjoys immunity for his actions in recent months in the White House.

The nine Supreme Court justices, three liberals and six conservatives, three of whom were appointed during Trump's term, may decide not to enter into the matter, but it is highly unlikely. “It is almost impossible for them not to accept the case,” Paul Collins, professor of Law and Political Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, author of several books on the Supreme Court, explained by email this Wednesday. “It addresses a question of extraordinary importance that has not been answered before: whether the disqualification clause of the Fourteenth Amendment applies to the office of president.”

Nikhel Sus, one of the lawyers who litigated the case in Colorado on behalf of a Washington organization called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), with experience in confronting Trump judicially, clarified on Wednesday in a telephone interview that they trust that the Supreme Court will rule quickly. “It is to be expected that they will want to accelerate the procedure, taking into account the speed with which the case advanced in the lower instances and that there is a deadline [el 5 de enero] for the Secretary of State to decide which names to include on the ballots [de Colorado]. Although everything is still a little uncertain.”

The nine justices of the US Supreme Court. Bottom row, from left: Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, the president, John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan. Above: Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson. J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

To aspire to the White House, it is mandatory to be a US citizen, be over 35 years old and have resided in the country for the last 14. The Constitution does not expressly prohibit this for someone investigated for a federal crime (Trump faces 91, in four different cases). Not even if he is found guilty.

But the aforementioned amendment, approved in 1868, contains a section, the third, that was drafted after the Civil War so that the rebels of the South could not reoffend from within the system by running for official positions. “No person may be a senator or congressman, an elector for the president or vice president, or hold any civil or military office,” the text says, “if, having previously taken an oath of support for the Constitution of the United States, he or she has participated in an insurrection or rebellion against it, or given aid or comfort to its enemies.”

An act of rebellion

To the question of whether what Trump did on January 6, 2021, the day he called a demonstration in Washington that ended in an attack on the Capitol, can be considered an act of insurrection, the Colorado Supreme Court has responded forcefully yes, and that the speech with which he inflamed the masses that day is not protected by the first amendment, which guarantees freedom of expression. Late Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden agreed. “There is no doubt, zero,” he told reporters, “that he incited the insurrection.”

The Colorado magistrates also understand that this prohibition can be applied to the office of president, against the criteria of a judge Sarah Wallace, who handed down the ruling of a lower court that was appealed, and against the arguments of Trump's lawyers, who defended that the president is not an official of the United States and that his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” is not the same as that of supporting it described in the fourteenth amendment.

For Collins, who considers the long majority opinion released on Tuesday to be “very well reasoned,” the most likely outcome is that the “Supreme of Washington will return the name Trump to the Colorado ballots.” “They can do this in different ways,” she explains. “For example, saying that the Fourteenth Amendment does not refer to the office of president, considering that preventing someone from running for the White House requires a criminal conviction, or saying that this is a political issue that the courts should not enter into. ”. What is clear, he adds, is that, in the unlikely event that it so wishes, the high court does not have the power to “prevent Trump from appearing in all 50 states.” “It would have to be a decision made in each of them separately.”

If they consider that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision is erroneous, it would have effects throughout the country.

So why all the fuss? Because Colorado is an example that could be followed in other territories, more decisive than that. If they were enough to make it mathematically impossible for Trump to gather enough electoral votes, that would be tantamount to disqualifying him. At the moment, there are similar cases open, among other places, in Maine, Michigan and Oregon. In Minnesota and New Hampshire, attempts similar to the one in Colorado have failed in court, due to procedural or jurisdictional issues.

“There is a powerful logic in the reasoning of the Colorado Supreme Court that others could follow,” presidential historian Russell Riley considered in statements to EL PAÍS. “It is a simple logic, by the way: better not to trust again to hold office someone who was so arrogant the first time he was sworn in.”

Riley, co-director of the Miller Center at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, uttered two words, “unexplored territory,” that were heard repeatedly in the next day's analyses. “There is no precedent for this in the presidential history of this country,” she clarified.

In the case of the Supreme Court, some analysts did point out one: the ruling of the Supreme Court in the case of Bush vs. Gore, that settled the dispute over the recount of votes in Florida in the 2000 elections and ended up giving the presidency to George Bush Jr. “These are two cases with enormous implications for the functioning of politics in the United States,” says Collins. “That one clearly illustrated how ideological the Supreme Court can be, and this case is likely to have a similar partisan outcome. Curiously, his judges were able to regain much of their public support after that. With his current approval ratings at an all-time low, it will be fascinating to see how his decision on Trump affects his legitimacy in the public eye.”

In addition to the lack of confidence it inspires, the majority of the US high court is characterized by interpreting the Constitution as faithfully as possible, so it will be interesting to see how they do it in this case. Curiously, the legal theory behind Colorado's disqualification attempt also comes, like some of Washington's most famous justices, from the field of “originalism,” which advocates not detaching from a text written more than two centuries ago. That theory began to gain strength in August, after the dissemination of a 126-page academic article for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Titled It was signed by William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen, two renowned conservative academics.

After learning of the court ruling, Trump held a rally in Iowa, the state where in January the primary process to elect a candidate in the Republican Party will begin with the caucuses. Before his faithful, he did not refer to the Colorado magistrates, but he did say (in capital letters) on his social network, Truth, that Tuesday was “A SAD DAY FOR THE UNITED STATES.” He also launched a fundraising campaign with a message in which he said: “This is how dictatorships are born. “I will not allow left-wing judges to STEAL the votes of the MAJORITY of Americans.” The rhetoric is the same that in recent months has served to further cement his base of followers.

Trump has an advantage that seems like a chasm to the rest of the Republican candidates, who reacted to the news by closing ranks in defense of their main rival. Trump's followers speak of “political persecution”, they consider that the judicial siege on several fronts that besieges the former president is a way to win in the courts what the Democrats will not be able to achieve at the polls. One of those candidates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, went even further at a public event Tuesday night by saying that the strategy with the accumulation of cases against him is to improve his prospects in the primaries so that he can then defeat him in the bench when he goes head to head against Biden.

