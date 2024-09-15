Newsweek: Trump’s Republican opponents raise $35 million for Harris

Republican Party supporters opposing presidential candidate Donald Trump have raised more than $35 million for the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, the magazine reported. Newsweek.

It is noted that a group called “Republican Voters Against Trump” began raising funds in March with the goal of “helping Democrats stay in the White House.”

The group plans to raise $50 million for Harris’s presidential campaign. In the last race, the same group raised about $10 million to help Democrats.

Earlier, the head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, said that Kamala Harris is a “substantive void” in comparison with her Republican Party competitor, Donald Trump.