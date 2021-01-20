The man who threw snowballs at the US Embassy and shouted slogans against the current US President Donald Trump was detained twice in Berlin. The incident is reported by Associated Press with reference to the police.

The outgoing president’s opponent was a 26-year-old citizen of Afghanistan. The first time he appeared at the American embassy around 15:00. When the security officials asked him to leave the vicinity of the diplomatic mission, he began throwing snowballs at them. Then law enforcement officers detained the man and handcuffed him, but he hit his head on a police car and briefly lost consciousness. Ambulance doctors took him to the hospital, from where he was released after receiving first aid. Analyzes showed slight alcoholic intoxication.

At around 22:30, the man returned to the American embassy. He threw two half-full cans of drinks at the cops but missed. During the arrest, the man again bumped his head against the police car – he himself was not injured, but damaged the car. New tests showed that the proportion of the detainee’s blood alcohol content was twice as high as the first time.

Trump’s term ends on January 20. He does not intend to attend the inauguration of the elected head of state Joe Biden.