Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Releases Trump’s Official Jail Photo

Former US President Donald Trump has become the first head of state, former or current, to be photographed during his arrest. The so-called mugshot – the official prison photo – was circulated by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The picture was published in the Telegram channel RIA News: USA.

It is noted that in the previous three cases, Trump was not photographed during his arrest.

Earlier, Trump was taken into custody in the Fulton County jail, where he arrived to surrender to local authorities in the case of interference in the elections in the state of Georgia. The arrest was formal in nature, and soon Trump was released on bail of $200,000 while the case was being considered in court. After going through the arrest procedure, the ex-US president called the incident a “parody of justice.”

A Georgia court has decided to begin an election interference trial in which charges are filed against Donald Trump on October 23 this year.

Earlier, Trump said he would be proud to go under arrest on charges of trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. As specified, during the three previous trials, the American politician was “under arrest” by the authorities, when he was quickly released without imposing any restrictions. It is assumed that the ex-president is going to carry out a similar scenario in the state of Georgia.