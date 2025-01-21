The nominated by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to ambassador to the United NationsCongresswoman Elise Stefanik, stated this Tuesday in a Senate committee that Israel has “biblical right” to occupy the West Bank.

Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has asked Stefanik if she agrees with the positions of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on this supposed right of Israel. “Yes,” the New York representative responded emphatically.

Both have maintained a tense exchange after Van Hollen had urged Stefanik to answer another question asking whether to “achieve long-term peace and stability in the Middle East” it is necessary to guarantee “human rights and self-determination rights of both Israelis and Palestinians“. Given this, the nominee stressed that this was not the question they had discussed, in reference to a meeting he had previously had with Van Hollen in which has shared his vision in advance about the situation in Gaza Strip and West Bank.

“I think that It is a shame that Hamas and Hezbollah have stripped the Palestinian people of their rights. and we must make sure that we defend human rights and that Israel defends human rights,” Stefanik added. In this sense, Van Hollen has responded that It will be “very difficult” to achieve peace in the Middle East whether Stefanik “maintains the opinion she has just expressed.” “It is a position that was not shared by the founders of the State of Israel, who were secular Zionists, not religious Zionists,” he concluded.

Trump revoked sanctions against Israeli settlers this Monday in the West Bank, extended last week by his predecessor, Joe Biden, a decision applauded by Smotrich, who has called for expanding the settlements. International Law considers all settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories illegal, although the Government of Israel differentiates between those to which it has given permission and those to which it has not, which are the only ones it considers contrary to its national legislation.





The International Court of Justice (ICJ) stated in July that lIsraeli settlement policy is contrary to the Fourth Geneva Convention on the forced displacement of people and that, with regard to the exploitation of natural resources and the imposition of national laws, is constitutive of an annexation effort and contrary to International Law.