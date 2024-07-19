Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

Mary Trump has repeatedly criticized her uncle’s positions in public. She now called his Republican Party convention “deeply disturbing.”

Washington – From the choice of music to the line-up of guests, Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Trump described the days of the Republican convention as “deeply disturbing” and “dangerous.” The daughter of Trump’s older brother Fred Jr., who died in 1981, wrote this in a text published on the newsletter platform Substack.

In it, she also criticizes media reports that Trump had adopted a “conciliatory” and “calmer” tone after the attack in Pennsylvania. Trump writes that anyone who has this impression should “look at the dangerous people who have come together to celebrate their oblivion and impunity, and their determination to end democracy in America.”

Donald Trump’s niece Mary has publicly warned against trusting her uncle’s “conciliatory tones”. © Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Combative guest speakers: Who spoke alongside Trump at the Republican Party Convention

Among the speakers at the party conference was republican In addition to the former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose forced retirement from the wrestling league WWE was a result of his openly racist attitude, the head of the mixed martial arts organization UFC, Dana White, was also at fault. According to Mary Trump’s account, he only had to publicly apologize last year after a video was made public in which White can be seen repeatedly hitting his wife in the face.

Other participants who spoke at the Republican convention have also attracted negative attention in the past. These include Trump’s designated vice-candidate JD Vance, who is known as a resolute opponent of abortion, and economist Peter Navarro, who has spent the past four months in prison for contempt of the US Congress and was greeted with a standing ovation. Former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson also gave a speech. Carlson was fired from Fox News in April 2023 and has since been a major supporter of the policies of Wladimir Putin in appearance.

“It’s a Man’s World”: Mary Trump sees party convention as an “insult to American ideals”

The line-up of prominent speakers was supplemented by Republican MP Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for aiding and abetting human trafficking and sex with minors. Senator Mitch McConnell, who Mary Trump said was booed because he was apparently not “vicious and destructive enough” for Trump fans, also spoke at the convention. Overall, she criticized the selection of speakers at the nominating convention as an “insult to American ideals” and also emphasized how symbolically Trump’s entrance music – the James Brown classic “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” – would have fit into the image of the event.

Trump’s niece once again urged people to stop her uncle and his Republican supporters and not to allow America’s future to fall into the hands of people “who have said and done these things.” Trump also described the personality cult surrounding her uncle as dangerous in her text: “They will swear their loyalty to Donald, not to our country or its constitution. They will hurt countless people in the USA, and they will have sick fun doing it,” she prophesied. (saka)